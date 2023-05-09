Support Local Journalism


Meridian Library

Books fill the shelves at the Meridian Library on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The May 16 election will see some key library trustee seats determined in Meridian, Kuna and Ada County library districts.

Libraries have been under fire by some locally and in certain sectors throughout the United States, with an emphasis on book banning and content that is provided to children and families. Earlier this year, a petition was put forth — and eventually denied — that aimed to dissolve the Meridian Library District.

Josh Cummings.jpg

Josh Cummings
Destinie Hart.jpg

Destinie Hart
Teresa Haldorson.jpg

Teresa Haldorson
Sandra B. Taylor.jpg

Sandra B. Taylor
Melodie C Huttash.jpg

Melodie C Huttash
Mary Anne Saunders.jpg

Mary Anne Saunders

