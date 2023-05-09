The May 16 election will see some key library trustee seats determined in Meridian, Kuna and Ada County.
Libraries have been under fire by some locally and in certain sectors throughout the United States, with an emphasis on book banning and content that is provided to children and families. Earlier this year, a petition was put forth — and was eventually denied — that aimed to dissolve the Meridian Library District.
The Idaho League of Women’s Voters sent out questionnaires to each candidate and shared their answers with the Idaho Press. Candidate answers have not been edited and those who did not respond and indicated below.
Meridian Library District, 4 years
Josh Cummings
Party: Non
Campaign Phone: 208-957-1734
Website: josh4mld.com
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: I would like to continue building the MLD as a premier library system that serves all members of our community at a very high level. This includes the entire spectrum of services that the MLD provides, from books and public programs, to technology and innovation laboratories for all who have an intellectual itch to scratch. The MLD is a critical component of our community and provides so many opportunities for all, regardless of income, social status, or other factors that could hamper the bright future that we all share.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I've previously served as a director on the Meridian Library Foundation, so I'm familiar with some of the financial aspects of the MLD. I'm also very familiar with the concepts of policy development due to my background in the military and as a small business owner here in Meridian.]
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges the district faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The greatest challenges have to do with serving all members of our community. As this past year has evidenced, there are highly contentious members of the public that still deserve to have their voices heard. It's always been our policy to serve the community and sometimes we just have to agree to disagree when it comes to issues of censorship. I don't believe that banning books or censorship is the place of government; it should always be a parental right and responsibility what materials are used by members of their own family.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to tell the voters?
A: It has been an honor to serve the MLD as a trustee since my appointment last summer. I would love to continue my service and believe that the board of trustees is on the right track, providing leadership in tough times, and committed to the principles that have made our country free. It would be an honor and responsibility that I don't take lightly to continue my service for the next 4 years.
David J Tizekker
Party: Non
Mailing Address: 2160 W Marten Creek Ct., Meridian ID, 83646
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: I would work with all Trustees and Meridian residents to make to library accessible to all. Parents need to know their kids are safe and have a positive experience at the library. I will work on creating positive communication between Library staff, Trustees and parents. I will work to maintain and expand library services. I will work to ensure trustees are fiscally responsible and transparent. I will work to eliminate the extremism this board has seen over the past year.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Born and raised in Idaho. My mom was a teacher in West Ada and taught me a love of books and libraries. I remember coming home from the library with stacks of books. Continuing in this tradition, I have raised my nine children going to libraries to enjoy all the services they offer. My family has a love of learning and my wife is an educator. We have volunteered at various levels. I attended Meridian High school and The College of Idaho. With a BS Degree in Business and Finance (minor in Economics), I am a business owner and comprehensive retirement specialist.
As a parent, educator, business owner, native Idahoian and community volunteer, I am vested in the success of our community and library.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges the district faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Meridian has seen tremendous growth over the last 20 years. We have moved from the rural community, where I would get stuck behind a tractor on my way to school, to a diverse city. We now have people from all walks of life and states living in our community. We have seen our community change and adapt to this. This is a great thing.
Our library is no different. We have needed to add more services, and media to serve this diverse community. The rapid growth in our community has caused growing pains, with housing, traffic, wages. Our library is no different. We need to have books, media and services that reflect our growing community. but maintain our Idaho values by listening to our local residents and not national trends or organizations.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to tell the voters?
A: I am dedicated to the success of the library and the values of all Idahoians. Our local library needs to reflect this. I have lived, worked and served Meridian for the majority of my life. When elected as Trustee, I will listen to all residents to enact policies that reflect our values. I will be a trustee focused on financial transparency and accountability. Thank you for your support of me, our library and the City of Meridian.
Meridian Library District, 6 years
Destinie Hart
Party: Non
Campaign Phone: 208-258-4033
Website: hart4mld.com
Facebook page: facebook.com/Hart4MLD
Twitter: twitter.com/Hart4Mld
Mailing Address: 1089 N Lambert Way, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: If elected, I'd like to continue representing my Meridian community in advocating for Meridian Library District, responsibly stewarding taxpayer funds, and providing common-sense oversight of library policies and executive staff. I will work to ensure that the library remains open, inclusive, and accessible to all members of our community and continues to provide an excellent value to Meridian residents.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am an Idahoan, a mother of four children (ages 4-12), and a small business owner. I have a masters degree in public administration and have spent a majority of my career working in government. I am an active community volunteer and have experience as part of various boards and commissions. Importantly, I have been a Meridian Library Trustee for the past ten months and have experienced many of the challenges that Library Districts face and that Trustees must be prepared to navigate. My education, experience, and commitment to responsible and transparent government lend themselves well to the work of a Meridian Library District Trustee and I am honored to serve my community in this capacity.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges the district faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The Meridian Library District is in the process of expanding to meet the needs of a growing community. The challenge of responsible growth is an opportunity to improve the way we serve our community and I look forward to using my experience as a parent and engaged community member to contribute to those conversations. Like public libraries across the state and nation, MLD faces challenges within our community to reconcile the tradition of libraries as a symbol of democracy and free access to information with the backlash against materials that are perceived as a threat to youth and traditional family values. I view these challenges as an opportunity to have important conversations and advocate for public libraries that work for everyone.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to tell the voters?
A: I believe that I'm the best choice for Meridian Library District Trustee (6 year term) and I would be honored to have your vote on May 16. Please visit my website and feel free to reach out.
Xavier Torres
Party: Non
Mailing Address: 408 W Valentino St., Meridian ID, 83646
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: No response
Kuna Library District
Teresa Haldorson
Party: Non
Campaign Phone: 208-514-2364
Facebook page: facebook.com/profile.php?id=1000915328
Mailing Address: 8066 S. Buffalo Creek Lane, Meridian ID, 83642
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: Libraries are a special place for residents to safely expand their knowledge and engage in their community. I would like to see more community awareness, utilization and appreciation for our library. We also need to increase transparency of issues, policies, procedures and spending for library. This would include plans for growth and how our library is meeting the needs of the community.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As a nurse for over twenty, my career has included multiple leadership positions involving program development, accreditation, working with trustee boards and building community partnerships. I am also a small business owner.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges the district faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Meeting the increasing needs of our rapidly growing community in a fiscally and morally responsible manner.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to tell the voters?
A: Community involvement and input is vital to enhance the value and appreciation for our library. I encourage Kuna residents to explore the library website, attend activities and send recommendations to assist in enhancing our library services. Thank you for voting!
Barb Powell
Party: Non
Mailing Address: 476 S Whitehorse, Kuna ID, 83634
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: No response
Ada County Free Library District 4 years
Deborah A. Pogue
Party: Non
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: No response
Sandra B. Taylor
Party: NON
Campaign Phone: 208-631-4947
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: I am currently the incumbent assigned to Hidden Springs, where I live. I hope to continue being a part of the great work being done by the Board of Trustees and our great library staff. I hope to be part of continued efforts to provide programs and services that will benefit all our patrons, young and old
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been a school volunteer since moving here 7 1/2 years ago, primarily assisting with reading and have taught programs such as Fit and Fall Proof
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges the district faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Providing resources and programs that are age appropriate and engaging for everyone
Q: Is there anything else you would like to tell the voters?
A: I would appreciate your vote so I might continue serving the patrons of the Ada County Free Library District in our pursuit to make reading and library use both available and enjoyable to everyone
Ada County Free Library District, 6 years
Melodie C Huttash
Party: Non
Campaign phone: 208-870-6281
Facebook page: Victory view ladies and friends
Facebook: Melodie Huttash
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: Perpetuating the library benefits is part of what I plan on maintaining, if elected. I also want to collaborate with the other trustee members and discuss ways of improvements made to libraries, as needed. Adding physical improvements to the brick and mortar buildings, improving the computer systems or allocating more funding toward programs. More effective communication between library staff and trustees will ensure the needs of the library are met.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have served in the HOA of my sub for 5 years. I've headed up overseen numerous projects start to finish. I listen to my neighbors when a problem arises, acting as liaison with our property manager the situation. My neighbors trust if a need arises, I will communicate clearly with the property manager and quickly resolve the issue. Libraries run in my blood. My father was a librarian and I went to the library everyday after school to help catalog books.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges the district faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The most significant challenge the district faces is this formerly non-partisan board of trustees is becoming somewhat partisan in the sense that it's gained lots of attention because of what has been happening in the Meridian district. I'm confident that this type of situation is completely avoidable when clear communication is established between the board of trustees and staff. Also, allowing the public to voice their concerns as they come up are also paramount to avoiding miscommunications.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to tell the voters?
A: I love libraries. My father was a librarian, and I grew up with a great love for libraries and how they can bring a community together as an educational, recreational, safe space for gathering. There are many benefits to being a member of the library that most people don't know about. I think as we work together as a community, we can make libraries an even stronger influence for the good of the public.
Mary Anne Saunders
Party: Non
Campaign Phone: 208-870-4532
Website: saunders4trustee.org
Campaign Statement: Libraries are a vital community hub.
Mailing Address: 2230 N Schreiner Lane, Star ID, 83669
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: Provide calm and thoughtful discussion on issues affecting the Library District. Provide responsible budget and Library Director oversight. Review Library policies and establish updates and new provisions as needed. Ensure annual audits occur and review results and implement needed operational changes noted by auditor. Be a visible community presence in support of the libraries in the District.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have 30 years direct experience in the public and private sector. This included business practices, budget oversight, community relations and public policy development and implementation. I provided staff support as the Executive Director of a non profit statewide Health Planning agency. I have lived in Idaho all my life and have a good sense of community. I believe in responsiveness to community and calm, reasoned discussion on differences. Diversity in our communities is to be celebrated and used to enrich community programming.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges the district faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The continued effort throughout our nation to ban books for content. This attempted demonization of libraries and their staff can lead to highly charged confrontations; a waste of energy and resources for all. I believe that Trustees and groups like "Friends of the Library" can work together to clarify realities for the community of library functions. For example, I have found community members that were unaware of the sectioning physically of books within the library and that parents and caretakers can easily access the titles their minor children are checking out. Uncomfortable discussions with one's children can lead to greater understanding and clarity of parents' positions.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to tell the voters?
A: I celebrate diversity. I believe we all have much we can learn as life marches on and as we learn different points of view. Libraries are a wealth of opportunity for such learning.
As I speak with voters, I have heard the phrase: "Libraries are a treasured community hub."
Last point: I grew up on a dairy farm with two parents who were elementary school teachers. I was taught the value of learning right along with the values of respect and hard work. Thank you for considering me for your vote in this nonpartisan race.
Renee L. Trommler
Party: Non
Q: What would you like to accomplish if elected to this district board?
A: No response