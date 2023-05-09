Support Local Journalism


The May 16 election will see some key library trustee seats determined in Meridian, Kuna and Ada County.

Libraries have been under fire by some locally and in certain sectors throughout the United States, with an emphasis on book banning and content that is provided to children and families. Earlier this year, a petition was put forth — and was eventually denied — that aimed to dissolve the Meridian Library District.

