BOISE — Chris Mathias, a runner-up nominee for a vacant House seat in December, is running for another seat.
Mathias announced Wednesday he’s entering the race for District 19 Seat B, currently held by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, who is running for the Senate seat opened up by the upcoming retirement of Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb. All three are Democrats.
Mathias’ primary focus, according to his announcement, is on Idaho families and working people and the issues they care about, such as:
- Teacher pay
- College affordability
- Air quality
- Health care
- Housing
“Idahoans and their communities depend on work to be done at the Statehouse,” Mathias said in a prepared statement. “Sadly, we spend too much of our legislative sessions discussing — and often endorsing — senseless exclusion and discrimination rather than intently focusing on the real challenges facing most Idahoans.”
Mathias works for the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he helps build and maintain the Idaho standards achievement system, according to his campaign announcement. He’s Coast Guard veteran and former chief academic officer for the Idaho State Board of Education.
He was among three people nominated to fill the vacancy left by Rep. Mat Erpelding’s departure in December, and he serves as an occasional substitute for Buckner-Webb. Gov. Brad Little appointed Lauren Necochea to Erpelding’s former seat.
The GI Bill brought Mathias to Boise State, where earned a criminal justice degree; he later served as a U.S. Senate law clerk and lecturer at Northeastern University, according to his announcement. He and his wife, Katie, have two young children and live in Boise’s North End.