BOISE — Masks make it more difficult for COVID-19 to spread, but they shut Barbara Moore out of the conversation.
Moore, 45, has been hard of hearing for her entire life and reads lips in order to communicate with everyone from her family to store clerks. She got a cochlear implant several years ago that improved her ability to hear people’s voices, but Moore is still heavily dependent on watching facial expressions and their mouths moving to communicate.
The appearance of masks everywhere turned all of that upside down.
“I do a lot of the smile and nod thing because I have no idea what you’re saying,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t even know if I hear something, I don’t know if it’s the cashier or someone in a completely different aisle because I don’t see that person’s mouth move.”
According to the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing there are roughly 200,000 deaf or hard of hearing people in Idaho, leaving a significant portion of the population vulnerable to communication difficulties during the pandemic.
Sign language interpreters have become ubiquitous parts of major press conferences for Gov. Brad Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, but not everyone in the deaf or hard of hearing community is fluent in American Sign Language and often rely on other ways of understanding people.
Idaho does not require residents to wear masks in public, though officials encourage it. Some stores have enacted mandatory mask policies.
Steven Snow, executive director for the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said the community he serves is often the last to get important information related to the pandemic due to a lack of closed captioning or other accommodations. This leaves community members to share information among themselves, or sometimes never get it at all.
“(The pandemic is) almost shedding light on how the everyday life of deaf people really is,” he said. “A lot of people are feeling isolated during this time, and deaf people have felt isolated in their lives because of lack of communication, and it’s like other people are having to walk in their shoes.”
Some community members nationwide have been making clear masks so deaf and hard of hearing people can see a person’s lips moving and understand them, but that is not a perfect solution despite the good intentions. Snow said depending on how well these masks are made, they can easily fog up, which defeats the purpose. He also said they might not be high enough quality to be adequately protecting people.
Moore said she hasn’t seen anyone at a store or in public wearing a clear mask. In order to communicate she either relies on her husband or her children to tell her what the other person is saying, but if she is alone she is often forced to ask someone to remove their mask in order to communicate. This can lead to disagreements with store clerks who are following store policy and safety protocols, but it leaves Moore feeling frustrated.
“I did speak with some cashier at a store the other day and asked, ‘What do you do if someone asks to remove your mask?’ And she said, ‘We have sign language interpreters,’” Moore said. “I then told her, ‘What if someone doesn’t speak sign language?’ And she gave me an ‘I have no idea look.’ (Stores are) making efforts, but it doesn’t always work.”
Snow said the deaf and hard of hearing community often relied on traditional pen and paper to write notes back and forth in a pinch, but now due to COVID-19 this is not possible because of social distancing. Instead, he has been encouraging people to use talk to text functions on their cellphones, or apps that allow you to type out messages and enlarge the text so someone 6 feet away can read it.
He said because the deaf and hard of hearing community is not obvious to most people, their needs are often overlooked.
“This is a large population, bigger than people would think, and deaf and hard of hearing people have an invisible disability,” Snow said. “You wouldn’t recognize them as having a disability unless you talk to them, and then you may realize they are deaf and hard of hearing.”
Masks make it difficult for people in the deaf and hard of hearing community to communicate, but they don’t violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. Dana Gover, who works for the Northwest ADA Center in Boise, said because of the public health concerns due to the pandemic, store policies requiring masks are not in violation of the law.
“You do have rights, but when it comes to a pandemic and in regards to people’s health and safety, then they would have to wear masks. So (deaf and hard of hearing people) would have to figure out some alternative options for effective communication when you go into a store,” she said. “What would be a violation is if (someone) went into a store and was turned away because (they) couldn’t wear a mask because of (their) disability, but that isn’t the situation.”
Moore said she is trying to find ways to overcome the communication barrier, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
“My whole life has been adapt and overcome, but sometimes it gets frustrating,” she said.