MARSING — The Marsing Post Office is expected to reopen May 4, two months after it closed because of smoke damage from a February fire in a neighboring building.
The Marsing Post Office on March 2 moved all of its operations to the Homedale and Huston post offices.
Assistant Marsing Fire Chief Jeff Bridgestone told the Idaho Press the fire occurred in a building on the west side of the post office. The building was a child care center, Bridgestone said. Everyone was evacuated and there were no injuries, according to a press release from the United States Postal Service.
Bridgestone said the fire department stopped the fire before it got to the post office building. He said the building had some smoke damage and some water on the floor from the fire department.
All retail services and mail pickup services will be available at the Marsing Post Office starting May 4, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Post office box mail addressed to Marsing will be available at the Marsing Post Office after 11 a.m. that day.
Any remaining post office box mail that was diverted from Marsing to the Homedale Post Office prior to May 4 will be available for pick up in Marsing on May 5 after 11 a.m.