MARSING — Following a fire in its building on Friday, the Marsing Post Office will move its operations temporarily.
The Marsing Post Office has moved to the Homedale Post Office, where customers can use retail services and mail pickup starting Tuesday, according to a United States Postal Service press release.
The Homedale Post office is located at 7 North Main Street.
People can pick up parcels and any mail requiring a signature from the Homedale Post Office. Post Office boxes are accessible at the Marsing location through Tuesday, but the postal service is working to move the mail from the boxes to the Homedale location. The release said the mail should be available beginning Wednesday.
Marsing customers will need to visit the Homedale retail counter during business hours to get a key to their new Post Office box. The release said Marsing customers should keep their same Marsing Post Office box address, since this is a temporary arrangement.