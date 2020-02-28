MARSING — The Marsing post office was shut down Friday when a building next to it caught fire, according to a United States Postal Service news release.
The fire caused four employees from the post office to be evacuated. No injuries were sustained and no damage occurred to postal property or customer mail.
Customers are being advised not to enter the post office lobby to obtain their mail from the post office boxes. Postmaster Marnie McNeil has offered to retrieve mail for customers so they are not exposed to the smoke lingering in the lobby, the release said.
Retail operations at the post office are expected to resume at 8 a.m. Monday. The release said retail customers may visit the Huston post office on Pride Lane.
Mail delivery to Marsing residents will not be impacted by the office closure.
"I am so relieved that everyone made it out safe in time," McNeil said in the release. "The safety of our customers and employees is the most important thing right now."
The release offered no additional details on the fire.