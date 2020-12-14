ambulance

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Marsing man Sunday west of Caldwell.

Santiago Rodriguez Reyna, 62, was driving west on state Highway 19 near milepost 17 at about 6:30 p.m. when he lost control of his 1995 Ford Ranger due to icy conditions. Rodriguez Reyna's vehicle drove off the right shoulder and rolled into a drainage.

Rodriguez Reyna was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries. No additional information has been released.

Olivia Heersink is the Canyon County public safety reporter. You can reach her at oheersink@idahopress.com, or by calling 208-465-8178. Follow her on Twitter @heersinkolivia

Tags

Load comments