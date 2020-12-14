CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Marsing man Sunday west of Caldwell.
Santiago Rodriguez Reyna, 62, was driving west on state Highway 19 near milepost 17 at about 6:30 p.m. when he lost control of his 1995 Ford Ranger due to icy conditions. Rodriguez Reyna's vehicle drove off the right shoulder and rolled into a drainage.
Rodriguez Reyna was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries. No additional information has been released.