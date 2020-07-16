THURSDAY
Please note the Marsing High School All Class Reunion, which was was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. “We will make plans to have a reunion next year on the first Sunday in August 2021,” the reunion committee stated in an email.
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Baby & Toddler Story Times, 10 a.m., Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Online — Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Caldwell — Downtown Get Down, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Poetry Evening with Diane Raptosh and friends, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books — Crowdcast.
Nampa — DAV Chapter 13 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
Boise — Mission Improvable, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
All Day
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Computer Appointments start at 10 a.m. and are available until 2 p.m., Public Library — Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Get Involved
Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County are holding their 22nd annual Wild West Auction, which will benefit the organization. Bidding is now open for this virtual event. You will still be able to bid on auction items, give through sponsor-a-kid during our virtual paddle raise, have a chance to participate in giveaways for great prizes, and hear from some amazing children, according to the website. “Remember to bid high, bid often in support of kids!” A live Facebook broadcast featuring Auctioneer Larry Flynn and KTVB’s Mark Johnson will begin 6 p.m. July 24. More information: adaclubs.org/wildwestauction/.
Dolphin Dunk for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County: Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The money raised by “adopting” dolphins ($3 each) this year will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, the website stated. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Downtown Caldwell wants to preserve and recognize your favorite memories around Indian Creek Plaza through a brick buying campaign, which will also help fund future events in downtown Caldwell, according to a press release. More information: indiancreekplaza.com/plaza-bricks.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is donating portion of proceeds from sales of the new 32-ounce limited-edition collectible First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cups to its foundation, which provides safety equipment — helmets, shields, respiratory masks — and overall support for local first responders. In addition, the Texas-style barbecue brand will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, according to the press release. More information: dickeys.com.
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. The event will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. Registration and more information is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.