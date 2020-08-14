This Saturday promises to be eventful, from the first-ever live-streamed show through the Morrison Center to a hot potato festival in Caldwell.
Celebrate Idaho’s potato industry with food, music & contests
Destination Caldwell is hosting the hot potato festival, a free festival celebrating Idaho’s famous potatoes with creative dishes from Treasure Valley food trucks, from 6 - 10 p.m. at Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell, 106 S. Kimball Ave.
In addition, the organization announced it is holding several potato contests, including the Super Spud Potato decorating contest, a "peel and eat" team competition and a mashed potato eating contest. Live music will also be featured. For more information about the festival and health guidelines around the coronavirus visit indiancreekplaza.com/hot-potato-festival.
Help support local artisans by purchasing from Artisans for Hope
Artisans for Hope is hosting a sale of fabric masks made by refugee artisans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Hays and 15th streets in Boise. Each mask is hand-stitched using various fun fabrics and designs, the organization stated. A portion of the proceeds from each mask goes to the refugees who make the masks.
Since the pandemic forced the studio to temporarily shut down, refugees with Artisans for Hope have not been able to make their products to sell. Selling masks of various sizes is helping keep the artisans afloat, Artisans for Hope stated. The refugees make the masks at their homes and a group of volunteers cut the fabric, deliver the kits and pick up the finished masks. Custom orders are also accepted. For more information visit artisansforhope.org or call 208-477-8828.
Introducing the Morrison Center virtual stage featuring Christopher Jackson
"We can't sit together, but we can still connect over quality entertainment." Community members are invited to the first-ever event on the "virtual stage" of the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts — a live performance by Hamilton star, actor, and artist Christopher Jackson.
This one-night-only concert at 6 p.m. Saturday will feature Jackson performing with his live band, doing Broadway show tunes, pop hits, original songs, and sharing personal stories from his time in "Hamilton," "In The Heights" and "Freestyle Love Supreme." Tickets are available starting Friday at ticketmaster.com by searching for "Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side." For information about how to view the concert visit morrisoncenter.com.
More events:
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Facebook Live — Celebrate Frida Kahlo!, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Facebook Live — Bookstore Romance Day!, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Pop-Up Market, 4 p.m., Boise Rescue Mission Warehouse, 308 S. 24th St.
Garden City — Blues to Lose, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.