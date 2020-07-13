Marilyn L. Howard, former Idaho superintendent of public instruction, died Monday at her Eagle home following an extended illness, according to a press release issued on behalf of her family. She was 81.
Howard, Idaho’s 23rd chief state school officer, was elected in 1998 and reelected in 2002. Before that, she was a public school teacher and principal in Idaho for 30 years.
Howard was the last Democrat elected to one of the state’s constitutional offices. Her first term coincided with the Idaho Legislature’s focus on elementary-level reading skills and under her leadership the State Department of Education developed the state’s first Idaho Reading Indicator for students, according to the press release. She also led Idaho’s implementation of the federal No Child Left Behind Act.
Howard was a recognized literacy expert and among other professional activities served as state coordinator and president of the International Reading Association. Her signature program during her superintendency was “Dinner and a Book,” a campaign to encourage parents to read with their children for 20 minutes every day and to make meals a time for family conversation.
Howard wrote an opinion column in April about the pandemic's impact on teachers.
"Teachers here in Idaho and other states are part of a profession that has not been a rewarding one for the past couple of decades," she wrote. "The introduction of over-testing, the setting of unrealistic growth targets, the punitive measures when not all targets were met, the budget cuts never fully restored after the last recession and a general devaluing of the teaching profession have contributed to teachers’ sense of sadness. Fewer and fewer young people are choosing to prepare for teaching careers. Then came the pandemic and children stayed home. Suddenly there is a new awareness of the thoughtful, skilled work that teachers do."
Information about services will be available at a later date.