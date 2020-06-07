Trigger warning: This column contains a detailed description of sexual assault.
The biggest lie we tell our children is they should fear sexual assault from a stranger in a dark alley.
Despite the constant boogeyman of a stranger dropping a drug into an unattended drink at a party or a shadowy figure pulling someone into a van late at night, every single one of the nearly dozen people I know who have experienced sexual assault of any kind knew their attacker. Survivors often not only know the person who violated them, but they are also connected to an entire web of friends, family and community members that could be drawn into a conflict if the assault is made public.
The story at the center of Fredrik Backman’s 2016 novel “Beartown” deftly explores the trauma of rape at the hands of someone unexpected, how an accusation can split apart a community and how, most often, the accuser ends up on the losing side in the court of public opinion. I would put this book on the shelf with Jon Krakauer’s 2015 “Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in A College Town” as essential reading for every young person in America for its portrayal of rape culture and the unique, intimate trauma that comes with it.
This novel also inspired me to share a personal experience with sexual assault that happened recently in my adult life. These types of crimes are personal in nature and often hidden from view, but I think novels like “Beartown” that directly confront the problem combined with people talking about their experiences can eventually help society handle these situations better than we have in the past.
The Swedish novel takes place in a dying, working-class town obsessed with hockey and finally facing the possibility of sending a team of high schoolers to win the national championship. What starts out as a Mighty Ducks-esque story turns on a dime after one of the team’s star players is accused of raping the general manager’s daughter Maya.
Rape is not an uncommon occurrence in fiction today. Sexual violence of all types is regularly splashed across popular thrillers and nearly every other genre, but the way Backman wrote about it in “Beartown” was different. The description of the actual act itself portrayed the violent aspect of it, the helplessness of the victim and the shame that came afterward.
It was also familiar to me.
Nearly a year ago, I was on the East Coast visiting friends and family when a close friend from college sexually assaulted me. Sometime around 3 a.m., I was fast asleep on his couch. His girlfriend was sleeping in the other room when he shook me awake and started kissing me. After a second or two, my brain fully woke up and I pushed him away. I told him several times to stop and to remember his sleeping girlfriend, but he didn’t listen.
I tried to scoot away from him, but he had me cornered on the small couch and I felt trapped in the small space. I kept whispering no, and he kept touching me without my consent and asking me to be sexually intimate with him. I was not raped, and he did not physically harm me, but the memory of begging for it to stop, and one of my most trusted friends from a difficult time in my life refusing to listen, still echoes in my brain months later.
I didn’t scream, I didn’t run out of the house and I never reported it to the police. For someone who has never had their trust violated this way it might sound nonsensical, but in that moment all I wanted to do was become as small as possible and hide from reality. After he left the room, I replayed what happened over and over in a groggy haze, questioning whether I remembered it correctly. Did I do something the previous evening that said I wanted him to wake me up in the middle of the night? Was it really an assault? Did I say no enough times?
It wasn’t until days later when I talked about what happened with friends that I accepted what happened and that it was not my fault. After what I experienced, I can’t even imagine the trauma of being raped and the mental struggle to confront the act and possibly bring yourself to report it to law enforcement.
I might not have been physically attacked as seriously as Maya in “Beartown,” but the way this story handled her assault and her reaction to it afterward was heart-wrenchingly realistic. Although I couldn’t relate to Maya’s experience of making my accusation public, this story about how communities can turn against victims and the fear of sharing your experience in the court of law helped me come to terms with why I didn’t openly share my own assault for so long.
“Beartown” leans too heavily into melodrama, but if you can look past some of the writing and odd, sometimes nonsensical, dramatic sentiments sprinkled throughout the book, it is an important read. I hope it finds its way into high school classrooms, and to anyone else who might be struggling to understand the particular horror of sexual assault.