BOISE — Summer is hard, especially now.
Kids have been out of school and their routines for months now, long before the dog days have set in. Parents are frantically trying to keep their kids entertained while they work from home or worrying about them while they head back to the office. Absolutely no one is having fun in any scenario.
But, the right books can make things a little better. I spent many a long, lonely summer lying on my bed, ripping through the pages of whatever caught my fancy. Many of the books I read were forgettable, but they held my attention and kept me occupied for hours at a time instead of watching television or playing video games (although I did plenty of that, too).
Not every kid is a big reader, but the Young Adult genre is meant to be easily accessible, addictive reading with a huge variety. Here are some of my favorite books for middle grade readers and teens to share with your kids (or grandkids!) this summer:
“Al Capone Does My Shirts” by Gennifer Choldenko
This book proves historical fiction can be for anyone. “Al Capone Does My Shirts” is a fabulous novel for middle grade readers about 12-year-old Moose Flanagan who moves to Alcatraz in the 1930s when his father gets a job at the infamous prison. The title comes from the prison’s practice that all of his family’s laundry, and all of the other employees’ families’, is done by the prisoners, including Al Capone. As Moose settles into his life on the bizarre island, he recounts his hijinks around the prison with a hilarious voice, but make no mistake, this book is not all light and fluffy. The whole reason the family moved to Alcatraz was so his sister Natalie, who has autism, can attend a private school to help her learn to navigate the world. When her acceptance to the school falls through, Moose tries to find a way to help her. The Alcatraz setting makes this book a fun read, but it’s the emotional complexity of the characters that made it stick in my mind over a decade after I read it.
“The Song of the Lioness” series by Tamora Pierce
Tamora Pierce is an absolute classic in young adult fantasy for good reason. Her first series, which follows the adventures of Alanna of Trebond in her quest to become a knight, is full of action, adventure, magic, interesting characters and ahead-of-its-time gender roles. In her kingdom, Alanna cannot be a knight because she is a girl. This doesn’t stop her from switching places with her brother, impersonating a boy as a squire and rising through the ranks to become a decorated warrior and hero. Over the four books, Alanna struggles with her identity as a woman, how much she should let love influence her “career” and cultural expectations of her. This is a middle grade series, but Alanna’s character and how Pierce discusses gender makes it a great read for someone of any age. I read these books for the first time a year ago, but I wish I had picked them up as a young girl. I know it would have helped me find more confidence in myself at an earlier age.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children” series by Ransom Riggs
There’s a lot you can say about this series, but it’s certainly not like anything else. “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” is a, well, peculiar blend of fantasy, adventure, and historical fiction that uses real, and sometimes unsettling, historic photographs to illustrate the story. It starts off when modern-day American teenager Jacob Portman visits a mysterious island off the coast of Wales in search of closure following the death of his grandfather, but he stumbles into so much more. He slips into a hole through time and space to find a 1940s-era mansion filled with children with spectacular abilities who all remember his grandfather, but stayed trapped in the past while his grandfather grew up. Jacob becomes entranced by their world of time travel, magical powers and dangerous creatures, which sets him off on a grand adventure to save the world. These books are imaginative and addicting, which would leave any young reader bored of “Hunger Games” knock-offs excited about a fantasy series again.
The “Redwall” series by Brian Jacques
I am not exaggerating when I tell you “Redwall” was my life in elementary school. This classic series might not have the same flash as newer books, but Jacques knows how to spin a multi-faceted adventure story in a world that only gets bigger with each entry. In the first book, a group of peaceful animals living in the idyllic Redwall Abbey are locked in a struggle to stop the evil rat Cluney the Scourge from taking over the abbey for himself. The rest of the 22 books take place in various places around this fantasy animal world across generations of time with mysterious puzzles, epic battles and Tolkien-esque over land quests. Some books explore the backstory of legendary heroes, others in faraway lands and some generations later within the familiar walls of Redwall. As a kid, I loved reading these books and tracking timelines of the fictional events, how characters were related and the different locations featured across the series. It kept me occupied for years, and I think any kid can find something to love here.
“Along for the Ride” by Sarah Dessen
Sarah Dessen has long been a mainstay in contemporary young adult fiction, but for some reason it was always this book I enjoyed returning to. “Along for the Ride” is a coming-of-age story about Auden, an overly studious teenager, navigating her parents divorce. Before heading off to college, she has an opportunity to spend a summer with her Dad, his new wife and baby in a sleepy beachside town. While she’s there she discovers, for the first time in her life, how to have fun. Dessen writes these types of novels better than anyone else in the game, but “Along for the Ride” is an especially strong entry in her library because of how refreshing it is to watch Auden open up to the world and how letting a little fun in can help you heal. Her books are often marketed toward teen girls, but don’t count out the impact of a well-told story on anyone.