Colson Whitehead has two Pulitzers and I couldn’t think of a writer working today more deserving.
Last week, Whitehead’s stunning 2019 novel “The Nickel Boys” snagged him his second prize in the world’s top writing contest. This follows his 2017 Pulitzer win for the unmissable “The Underground Railroad,” which also topped must-read lists and has been widely lauded since its debut. If you haven’t read either book, now is the time to pick them up.
Taken separately, both books tell compelling stories of racial injustice in America roughly a century apart, but read together they show an unrelenting pattern of abuse toward black Americans and the insidious way this discrimination has morphed over time. Starting with the injustices of slavery prior to the Civil War in “The Underground Railroad” and then skipping ahead to the Jim Crow south in “The Nickel Boys,” Whitehead used both of these books to hold up a mirror to some of the ugliest parts of America many people in white society would like to forget.
“The Underground Railroad” follows Cora, an escaped slave, who finds her way to the underground railroad and makes her way north to freedom. In the novel, Whitehead took the mythos of the network of abolitionists and others who moved slaves out of captivity and turned it into a literal underground rail network snaking its way up the East Coast. Once Cora makes her way into the secret network, she makes stops in a variety of places and experiences a full range of horrors on her way out of bondage.
Just like Gulliver’s Travels, this novel is split into different sections based on where Cora stops on the Underground Railroad on the way out of the South. In each stop, she faces down a new evil inflicted on black Americans during this period, whether that be fear of lynchinig or the more subtle humiliations of day-to-day life. The combination of the clever image of an underground train rescuing slaves and the brutally realistic world of antebellum America for people of color makes for a powerful story you won’t soon forget.
For his next book, Whitehead fast-forwarded Florida during the Civil Rights movement and a horrific reform “school” for troubled boys. “The Nickel Boys” is a slim novel following the upstanding Elwood Curtis and his journey to the school after a string of bad luck lands him in the criminal justice system, but it packs a wallop. The Nickel Academy quickly proves to be a house of horrors where punishment is handed out indiscriminately and boys can disappear and never be seen again.
This novel is shelved with literary fiction, but it reads like horror. Whitehead imbues nearly every page with dread and fear, but the scariest part of this heart wrenching story is that it is based on a real life Dozier School for Boys that closed only in 2011. After the school closed, a secret graveyard was discovered full of bodies of young men who had been tortured before death. Some of them are still unidentified.
The physical violence and injustice is egregious, but the true heartbreak of this story for me was watching Elwood slowly lose his faith in the ideal of the Civil Rights struggle as he realizes no one is coming to save him. I won’t give away the ending, but Whitehead ends the story with a gut punch and then neatly ties the events back to the present day to remind readers that the domestic terrorism black Americans faced during the 20th century occurred recently enough that there are many people still alive who experienced it first hand.
Both “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys” show us parts of American history that some might find hard to look at, but we must not turn away. Confronting the evil we have done to our fellow Americans, and continue to, is essential. I’m glad we have someone like Whitehead to make us.