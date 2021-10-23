Originally published Oct. 20 on KTVB.COM.
It is the time of year when event organizers around the Treasure Valley put the finishing touches on celebrations for three big holidays — Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
However, in 2021, much like in 2020, many of those events will be held virtually due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
For the second year in a row, crowds won’t gather downtown for the Boise Holiday Parade.
“You know, it’s sad, because we had been planning it, and it takes nine months,” said Roger Lingle, president of the Boise Holiday Parade Association.
Instead, the Boise Holiday Parade will be a virtual event, “to keep the parade in the minds of the people, for another year,” Lingle said.
People can participate by submitting videos 30 to 90 seconds long that display “your group as if they were in a parade, a short holiday performance, or a brief holiday message,” according to the event’s Facebook page, which adds, “Be creative and have fun. Remember, this is a family-friendly event.” Entries will also be judged on theme and creativity
Selected videos will be stitched together to create the virtual show. Entries are due Nov. 1 and can be submitted to boiseholidayparadeentry@gmail.com.
The 5K Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, however, will take place in person. So will a Turkey Day 5K in Caldwell.
Participants in the Boise 5K, scheduled for Nov. 25 at 9 a.m., will be subject to the city’s event COVID-19 protocols, which include providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and wearing a face covering until the race begins.
That means increased expenses for event organizers — plus, a lower projected turnout.
“Most small event companies aren’t legally set up to handle people’s personal medical information, so when we are collecting COVID vaccine information, the COVID tests results, we have to hire a third party, an outside company that is licensed to handle that data,” said Keith Hughes, the event’s executive director. Regarding the expected turnout, he added, “The biggest thing we get is, ‘I would love to do the event but it’s such a hassle having to find my COVID vaccine, scan it, upload it.’ It’s just a hassle for people, so people are just skipping events.”
Hughes said he expects to see registration anywhere from 30% to 55% below normal.
Maria Weeg, the director of community engagement for the city of Boise, told KTVB that the city is sticking with the protocols that it implemented for large events back in September, so long as medical experts say to.
“I know that’s frustrating, but we have to be in this together and really do the things that we know work. Vaccines work, masking works, physical distancing works, all of those things work,” Weeg said. “If we saw more people doing that more diligently, we’d be a lot closer to this pandemic being over.”
She added that most event organizers, like Lingle, are not opting to go virtual because of the city’s protocols, but rather because they feel like it’s the best decision for the sake of their community.
“Bringing people downtown might not be the best thing to do with all the hospital rooms at capacity,” Lingle said. “Even though we are sad about not having the parade in person, we just know it’s the right thing to do.”
The Turkey Day 5K in Caldwell is also scheduled for Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Indian Creek Plaza. Registration is available online at turkeyday5kboise.com. A virtual competition is also available; those who wish to change their registration can email keith@verticalendurance.com.
Other holiday events that have been altered are:
- YMCA Halloween and Christmas Run (virtual)
- Idaho Food Bank’s Empty Bowls (virtual)
- Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees (canceled)
- Downtown Boise tree lighting (canceled — there will be no official community tree lighting, but community members are encouraged to stop by)