BOISE — During the transition from the delta variant to the omicron variant, Saint Alphonsus Physician Carolyn McFarlane met a patient she will remember forever.
The patient, an older gentleman, had taken extensive precautions to avoid catching COVID-19 — vaccinations, distancing, and more. But after attending a family reunion, the virus finally found him.
Meeting him sparked something in McFarlane. Despite her being covered in protective equipment, having to shout loudly to be heard, and the patient having to wear a BiPAP breathing device, the two hit it off, McFarlane said.
“He said, ‘You got this,’ and I said, ‘We’re going to do everything,’” McFarlane said.
At the time, there was a lot of misinformation circulating about the pandemic. Distrust from the community was directed toward doctors, which weighed on McFarlane and her colleagues. But this patient was different.
“Seeing people who have followed all the recommendations and had done every last thing that they possibly could to avoid getting COVID, I kind of drew a line in the sand, and said, ‘No. No, I’ve learned so much from this pandemic,’” McFarlane said. “‘I’ve seen so many cases since March of 2020 to this point. I’m not going to let this person succumb to this disease.’”
“Unfortunately, I committed to something that is beyond my control,” she said.
The patient had numerous comorbidities, or other health ailments that potentially made him more susceptible to COVID. However, he was clear that he did not want to be intubated, she said.
The first day, he responded well to treatment. The second day, at the first signs he needed additional help, McFarlane escalated treatment quickly. But by the third day, he began struggling, and grew worse on day four.
On the fifth day, he told McFarlane, “‘I’m done.’”
Though it was difficult to accept the patient’s choice to discontinue additional treatment, it was McFarlane’s job. The patient was grateful for McFarlane’s care and support, and she, for him. It affirmed her reasons for practicing medicine, she said.
“He reminded me that it’s about him and his personal journey and how he wished to live his life here on Earth,” McFarlane said.
When the time came, “I said my goodbyes to him and vowed I would never forget.”
He was the last patient she treated who died from COVID-19 complications.
This week, Saint Alphonsus dedicated a memorial garden at its Boise and Nampa campuses to remember those who died during the pandemic, and the health care workers who served them. McFarlane attended the dedication with that patient in mind.
The health system’s Ontario and Baker City, Oregon, campuses will have their new gardens dedicated Monday, said Mark Snider, spokesperson for Saint Al’s.
At the Boise location, the garden is located near the “S2” entrance, by the campus’s emergency room.
A NEED TO REFLECT
About six months into the pandemic, Saint Al’s staff began asking for a COVID-19 memorial, said Sheri Ainsworth, mission director for Saint Alphonsus’s Nampa location. After committing to creating one for each of its four campuses, it took some time to coordinate the elements of each one.
Boise’s garden location happened to already have trees growing, offering much-appreciated summer shade. Sterling Landscape donated the materials for each garden, including plants, irrigation materials, and stones. The company also donated time installing each of the gardens, Ainsworth said. The Boise location also has two benches for visitors.
The gardens have been well-received so far, she said. Staff have expressed “an appreciation for having a space for them to recognize all that they endured during the pandemic, and really just a place for them to go and spend time remembering, and being hopeful for the future,” Ainsworth said.
Central to each location are four words that were selected by a team of colleagues at that location for display. Boise staff selected unity, hope, grace, and resilience; Nampa staff selected family, bravery, love, and compassion; Ontario staff selected faith, hope, resilience, and family; and Baker City staff selected strength, faith, bravery, and compassion.
The planning team sought the input of Jacqueline Crist, a local art consultant, and Troy Passey, an artist who blends language with art. At the Boise location, a large sign displays the words to Emily Dickinson’s poem, “The Gentian weaves her fringes” in English and Spanish, with a nearby sign displaying it in Braille.
“(The poem) really appeals to nature and its ability to heal us,” Ainsworth said, adding that it was important to incorporate nature into the healing space of the memorial.
“It allows us to transform our grief and fatigue into hope and resilience,” she said.
McFarlane said she plans to keep that patient in her heart when she visits, and walks by. But the garden is also about the more than 500 patients who died of COVID while in the health system’s care, and the health care workers and administration that persevered to save patients, she said.
“There are a lot of angels here.”
ACCESSING NEEDED CARE
McFarlane recognized that though the pandemic has been declared over, health care workers and the public still face challenges.
Many health care providers still have healing to do, including addressing their mental health needs, she said.
“While we take care of others, we also definitely need to make sure that we take care of ourselves,” she said.
Members of the public have a similar need, and may also need to resume medical care for health conditions they may have left untended during the pandemic.
“There’s no time like the present to find that therapeutic relationship,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be with your previous provider; it can be starting fresh. But that medicine is still out there to help with very treatable conditions. And that includes mental health.”