MURPHY — A man and woman were sentenced to prison in December for their involvement in the killing of an 18-year-old Oregon hitchhiker, whose body they helped hide in the Owyhee Desert more than two years ago.
Willie Rabey, 35, of Mountain Home was sentenced Dec. 6 to 26 years in prison and is eligible for parole after serving 11 years, with credit for the two years he has served. Rabey pleaded guilty in February to accessory to murder, destroying evidence and failing to report a death.
Montanna Reed, 22, of Twin Falls received a 15-year prison sentence Dec. 18. Reed, who pleaded guilty in May to criminal conspiracy and failing to report a death, is eligible for parole after five years and also will receive credit for the two years she has served.
In October 2017, the pair were arrested with co-defendant Nicholas Vandenberg, 28, of Melba in connection with the death of Hunter Tash-Smith of Junction City, Oregon, according to a previous Idaho Press report.
Tash-Smith had been hitchhiking from Junction City near Eugene, Oregon, to Nebraska for an old job when he met the three and made plans to shoot guns with one of them, according to criminal complaints filed in Owyhee County. On or around June 22, 2017, Vandenberg shot Tash-Smith at a close range, killing the 18-year-old.
The three, who the criminal complaints say allegedly planned to participate in similar murders in the future, then removed and burned his clothing and dragged him into a ditch to "make potential discovery of the corpse less likely," the criminal complaints state. Tash-Smith's body was found four months later by hunters and the three were arrested within days.
In 2018, the Idaho Press reported that Owyhee County prosecutors would seek the death penalty in all three cases. But each defendant took a plea deal, removing the death penalty as a sentencing option.
On Aug. 27, Vandenberg was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in April to first-degree murder, destroying and concealing evidence, use of a deadly weapon and criminal conspiracy.