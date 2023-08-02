Caldwell City Hall

The Meridian resident arrested for sending a threatening package to Caldwell City Hall had a history of emailing city councilmembers.

Meridian police arrested Jeffery Noble, 54, on July 19. A criminal complaint against him lists two counts of second-degree stalking against Caldwell City Councilmembers and one count of threatening an elected official.

Chris Allgood
Brad Doty
John McGee

