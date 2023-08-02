The Meridian resident arrested for sending a threatening package to Caldwell City Hall had a history of emailing city councilmembers.
Meridian police arrested Jeffery Noble, 54, on July 19. A criminal complaint against him lists two counts of second-degree stalking against Caldwell City Councilmembers and one count of threatening an elected official.
The complaint says that Noble sent threatening emails to Caldwell City Councilman Chris Allgood between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 30, 2023, as well as to Councilman Brad Doty between Jan. 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. It also says he sent an email on June 25 in which he threatened to crush Caldwell City Councilman John McGee’s skull with a stone.
The Caldwell police first reached out to the Nampa Police Department on June 27 for their assistance in investigating a series of threatening emails sent to members of the Caldwell City Council, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department. The next day, on June 28, a package addressed to Doty arrived at Caldwell’s city hall with the words “explosives to follow” written on the outside, which was accompanied by two additional boxes, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the case.
A Nampa explosives detection dog did not alert to explosives in the package. A subsequent investigation by the Nampa Police Department found that both the packages and the threatening emails had been sent by Noble.
Noble was booked into the Ada County Jail on July 19, said Patrick Orr, spokesperson for the county. On July 24, Noble was transferred to the Canyon County Jail and met his bond on July 25, said Joe Decker, spokesperson for the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.
COURT DOCS REVEAL RECENT BEHAVIORSThe affidavit includes several example emails — one to Allgood, Doty and McGee — that include “vulgar language” threatening the council members, and sometimes their loved ones, including Allgood’s wife.
Allgood stated during the investigation that he believes Noble “is trying to ruin his reputation and career,” the affidavit said.
Doty received emails from Noble over the previous “several years;” however, he often deleted emails until they started becoming more violent, the affidavit said. Doty is a lieutenant with the Idaho State Police, and the bulk of Noble’s emails to Doty reference a dispute that Noble had with an ISP sergeant Doty supervised who used to be Noble’s neighbor.
Similarly, McGee received five emails from Noble over the previous year to year-and-a-half containing vulgar language. In the email sent on June 25 that was included in the affidavit, Noble appears to reference the allegations against McGee of sexually harassing a legislative intern while he was an Idaho senator, before saying he would throw a stone to crush McGee’s skull.
Noble also sent emails to Mayor Jarom Wagoner and councilmembers Geoffrey Williams and Diana Register, the affidavit said.
A CHECKERED PAST, CRIMINAL HISTORYNoble had served in the U.S. Navy, but was “other than” honorably discharged, according to official paperwork investigators obtained in the process of writing the affidavit.
Though Noble claimed in some emails to be an explosives expert, his official title in the Navy was “Systems organizational maintenance technician and Air launched weapons technician,” the affidavit said.
Noble had a criminal record, according to the affidavit. This included a charge for second-degree stalking of his son and a charge for aggravated assault in Meridian, including exhibition of a deadly weapon that resulted in a probation sentence. He was on probation at the time of the June package incident, the affidavit said.
Noble was known to law enforcement on other occasions, according to public records from the Caldwell Police Department.
In April, the department received a report of Noble allegedly harassing his grandmother and another individual. The individual told police that Noble had been told by his grandmother he was not allowed in her house anymore, the report said. Noble then proceeded to send his grandmother letters instead, claiming she owed him $20,000 for being her medical caretaker, even though that was not his role, the report said.
In May, his mother visited the Caldwell Police Department to report that he had sent her a letter describing physical abuse he experienced as a child, blaming her for making statements that landed him in jail and saying he had considered shooting his mother’s allegedly abusive husband “for beating on her,” the report said.
Though Noble did not threaten his mother in the letter, she was concerned her son “had been escalating and wanted this documented,” the report said.
MOTION HEARING SCHEDULEDA motion hearing is scheduled for Noble on Friday, Aug. 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Canyon County Courthouse, according to iCourts.