A Galena Mine employee was killed April 11 when they were struck by falling material. This picture of the mine is from 2007.

 Kathy Plonka/Spokesman-Review

Originally published April 14 in the Spokesman-Review.

The miner who died April 11 at the Galena Complex near Wallace was 26-year-old Blaik Nutting, according to a preliminary report of the accident by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.

