NAMPA — A 38-year-old man wanted for child sex abuse charges in Nampa was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Immigration officials as he attempted to cross the U.S-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Ivan Isaias Rivera Ibarra, a Mexican national, was charged in May with sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years old and sexual battery of a minor age 16 or 17, according to the Idaho online courts repository. The incidents were alleged to have occurred in 2007 and 2013, respectively.
However, court records show the charges later were dismissed in December after Canyon County prosecutors submitted a motion. A no-contact order also was terminated.
Nampa Detective Gary Marang said the outstanding warrant appears to stem from the 2019 case, and no additional charges have been filed against Ibarra.
Calls to Canyon County officials for comment on the case and circumstances surrounding the warrant were not immediately returned Tuesday.
Ibarra and seven others were apprehended sometime Thursday after Santa Teresa Border Patrol agents found "indications of a possible illegal entry," according a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
In the release, officials said the group attached sponges to their feet in an attempt to hide their footprints; agents still were able to track them.
Border Patrol agents later spoke to Nampa police after identifying Ibarra — who allegedly was removed from the U.S. once before due to an illegal entry — and verified the outstanding warrant, which was for "sex offense of fondling a child," the release said. Officials said Ibarra now is being held pending extradition to Canyon County.