BOISE — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to serve at least 30 years in prison for raping a woman in her home in Ada County almost six years ago.
Reginald Burley, 58, was convicted of rape by a jury in January; that crime was reported November 2014, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. The jury acquitted Burley of first-degree kidnapping, and another charge — and enhancement for being a persistent violator, was dismissed upon a motion from the prosecutor, according to online court records.
Not long after the crime was reported, a grand jury indicted Burley, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. The case went inactive after that, but prosecutors later learned Burley had been arrested in his home state of California in January 2015, according to the release. After his sentencing there for kidnapping a victim younger than 14 years old, he was extradited back to Ada County to face charges in his Idaho case.
Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller sentenced Burley to up to life in prison, but ruled he would be eligible for parole after 30 years.
“You present an extreme danger not only to reoffend but to reoffend in a particularly aggravated and serious way,” Miller said during Burley’s sentencing, according to the release. “I find the likelihood that you would ever be able to return to the community safely as very low.”