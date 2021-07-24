We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning by Boise Police officers.
According to a news release from the Boise Police Department, two officers responded to a call for a property check on North 21st Street near West Pleasanton Avenue and West State Street at about 1:20 a.m. The caller reported a person squatting for a couple of nights in an enclosed area of the property, the news release stated.
According to police, when officers approached the area, which was located down an alley, they found a man lying on the ground. When they asked him to show his hands, the man produced what the officers believed was a handgun and pointed it towards them, the news release said.
Officers told the man to drop the object and then shot the man, police said.
Officers began life-saving measures and requested Ada County Paramedics, the release said. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the news release.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, the release stated. Body camera footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation, according to police.
The Boise Police Department will also conduct an internal investigation, the news release said. Additionally, there will be a separate investigation conducted by the City of Boise Office of Police Accountability, the release said.
This is the third officer-involved shooting reported by Boise Police since July 1. Nampa Police have been involved in two shootings since the start of the month, including one that resulted in a fatality.