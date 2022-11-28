Caldwell Police shot and killed a man Saturday following an hours-long standoff.
Police were conducting a domestic violence investigation in the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue on Saturday morning when they discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home with a child, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
"After several hours of failed negotiations, CPD SWAT was deployed and attempted to execute an arrest warrant," the release said. "At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred."
The man died at the scene; his identity has not been released. The police department did not provide any additional information about the events that led to the shooting.
The child was rescued and uninjured; no officers were injured, the release said.
The police department did not specify how many officers were involved in the shooting but said the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.
The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Idaho State Police, is investigating the incident.
“This is a tragic situation for the family and the officers involved. My thoughts go out to them during this difficult time,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release.
If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to the Advocates Against Family Violence 24-hour hotline at 208-459-4779.