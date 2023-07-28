The man who was shot and killed by Boise police has been identified.
Macey Juker, 28, of Boise, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Ada County Coroner's Office announced Friday. Juker exchanged in gunfire with police Wednesday night in the 700 block of North 20th Street in Boise's North End, according to a BPD news release. Police were dispatched to the location after receiving reports of "a situation involving an armed subject," and, after hearing shots fired, exchanged in gunfire with Juker.
It was the fifth officer-involved shooting in Boise this year, KTVB reported and a Boise Police Department spokesperson confirmed, surpassing last year's total of three. The five police shootings this year match 2021 and 2016 for an eight-year high, according to data the BDP spokesperson provided.
Three people have died in police shootings this year: Juker, Payton Wasson (June 24) and Eli Nash (Jan. 23).
Nash, Wasson and Juker presented weapons before they were shot, according to BPD reports.
"I am seeing an increased frequency with which our officers are encountering people willing to use force, deadly force, or weapons against officers in the course of their duties," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar told KTVB.
"(Resolving situations) peacefully is always (the) goal," Winegar added. "Unfortunately, there are times like this when there is very little other choice. When you are fired upon with gunfire or you're assaulted with weapons, these incidents become a deadly-force encounter. It's happening all too frequently in our community."
No officers were injured during Wednesday's incident, which is being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force led by Garden City police.