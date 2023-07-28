North End Boise police shooting

Police cars and crime scene tape line the 700 block of North 20th Street in Boise's North End following Wednesday's fatal officer-involved shooting.

 Screenshot/KTVB

The man who was shot and killed by Boise police has been identified.

Macey Juker, 28, of Boise, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Ada County Coroner's Office announced Friday. Juker exchanged in gunfire with police Wednesday night in the 700 block of North 20th Street in Boise's North End, according to a BPD news release. Police were dispatched to the location after receiving reports of "a situation involving an armed subject," and, after hearing shots fired, exchanged in gunfire with Juker.

