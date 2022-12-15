Idaho Press police lights stock image (copy)

PULLMAN, Wash. — A man in his 30s was shot and killed by a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team following a standoff at his apartment Wednesday night, according to a Pullman Police Department news release distributed Thursday morning.

The incident began when the man reportedly threatened to kill his roommates at their apartment on the 1000 block of Latah Street. Pullman police were called to the scene at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday for a "weapon offense," according to the news release.

