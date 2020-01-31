BOISE — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for conspiring to bring methamphetamine and heroin into Idaho from California, with the help of a drug trafficking ring authorities say he led.
During their investigation of Ubaldo Soto-Diaz, 39, officers from the Drug Enforcement Agency seized more than 30 pounds of meth and almost two pounds of black tar heroin, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. Soto-Diaz in July pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. The conspiracy occurred between August 2018 and January 2019, according to the release.
At the time of his arrest, Soto-Diaz was living in Porterville, California, in the San Joaquin Valley. However, the original criminal complaint filed against Soto-Diaz alleges in October 2018 he sold a pound of meth to an undercover DEA agent in Nampa, and had it delivered by another person. Authorities believe the meth Soto-Diaz’s organization transported was manufactured in Mexico, then trafficked from California to Idaho.
Soto-Diaz was living in the country illegally at the time he was conspiring to transport the drugs, according to the release. He was convicted of drug charges in 2000 and 2009, and deported to Mexico in 2010, the release states. In May 2010, he was found to be living in the country illegally, and convicted of illegal reentry. He yet again entered the country without documentation in 2012, was convicted of drug and gun charges.
A federal grand jury in February 2019 indicted Soto-Diaz and others on nine drug charges, but he pleaded to, and was sentenced on, only one. The judge also ordered him to pay a $2,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release after his sentence, according to the release.
Multiple agencies, including the Nampa Police Department, the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, collaborated on the investigation.