Boise PD shooting (copy) (copy)

Investigators comb through the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise in February 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A Boise man who was shot after pointing a gun at and threatening a police officer was sentenced up to 25 years in prison on Monday, according to the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to a news release from the prosecuting attorney’s office, 26-year-old Jonathan Manee will serve 15 years fixed before being eligible for parole. In May, Manee was found guilty of assault upon a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon enhancement.

