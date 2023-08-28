A Boise man who was shot after pointing a gun at and threatening a police officer was sentenced up to 25 years in prison on Monday, according to the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
According to a news release from the prosecuting attorney’s office, 26-year-old Jonathan Manee will serve 15 years fixed before being eligible for parole. In May, Manee was found guilty of assault upon a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon enhancement.
The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 on Fairview Avenue, between North Liberty and North Hartman streets.
According to the news release, Manee’s vehicle had broken down and a Boise police officer was attempting to assist Manee out of the road. Manee then pulled a gun out of his pocket and started walking toward the officer with the gun pointed at him, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
According to Boise police immediately following the incident, the officer shot and injured Manee.
Manee was released from the hospital the following week. BPD identified the officer involved in the shooting as C. Evans, who was a 15-year veteran with the department.
Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the news release that the officer was simply trying to assist someone in need that day.
“Unfortunately, the defendant chose to threaten the officer with a gun, putting the officer and every person at that busy intersection in danger,” Bennetts said. “I’m grateful for the officer’s quick judgment and commend his actions while navigating this dangerous situation.”