A man who pleaded guilty in a 2015 domestic violence homicide case was sentenced to prison.
Erasmo Alcala Diaz, of Mexico, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years fixed, followed by 15 years indeterminate by Judge Matthew J. Roker for the felony crime of 2nd Degree Murder, according to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge back in January of this year.
The sentencing means that Diaz must serve a minimum of 15 years on the sentence.
“Domestic violence is an epidemic in our society. It is a crime that too often escalates to the point where someone tragically loses their life, and the lives of others are changed forever,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release. “While I don’t believe that today’s sentence fits the gravity of the crime, I’m hopeful it can bring some sense of closure to those most closely affected by this horrific crime.”
On June 11, 2015, Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend, Amparo Godinez Sanchez, 39, inside the couple’s home near Wilder in front of two of their children, per the release. Diaz fled the scene before authorities arrived, kicking off a six-year manhunt by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities.
Diaz was found and arrested in Mexico six years later on June 26, 2021 by Mexican Federales with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.
The Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office recommended a life sentence. The defendant's attorney recommended a sentence of 10 years fixed followed by 5 years indeterminate, per the release.
“It’s hard to fathom the heinousness of this crime. This man shot and killed his girlfriend in front of their children, then led authorities on a multiyear manhunt,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Robertson said in the release. “I certainly wish the sentence handed down today better reflected the depravity of the crime that was committed. However, I can take some solace in knowing that if Mr. Diaz is ever paroled, he will be extradited back to Mexico to spend the remainder of his life there.”