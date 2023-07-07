Erasmo Diaz

A man who pleaded guilty in a 2015 domestic violence homicide case was sentenced to prison.

Erasmo Alcala Diaz, of Mexico, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years fixed, followed by 15 years indeterminate by Judge Matthew J. Roker for the felony crime of 2nd Degree Murder, according to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge back in January of this year.

