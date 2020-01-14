BOISE — A magistrate judge in Ada County on Monday sentenced a man to 20 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, with his driver’s license suspended, for causing a deadly crash in Eagle in June.
John R. Browden, 52, changed his plea and instead pleaded guilty on Monday to the misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge he faced, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.
The charge stems from a crash that occurred on June 11, when Browden was driving north on State Street in an SUV, and went to turn north on Eagle Road.
Browden failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a van driven by Steven Hatcher, 64, of Caldwell. Hatcher died as a result of the crash.
Prosecutors initially asked the judge to sentence Browden to 90 days in jail, according to the release.
Ada County Magistrate Judge David D. Manweiler ruled the 20 days of jail time can be served as 10 days of labor with the Ada County Sheriff’s Inmate Labor Detail.
In addition, Browden must perform 100 hours of public service and complete two years of supervised probation, according to the release. His driver’s license will also be suspended for two years.
Manweiler entered a withheld judgement on the case, meaning if Browden completes his sentence successfully, he can ask the court to dismiss the case.
“It’s clear to this court that it was your driving that caused the death of Steven Hatcher,” Judge Manweiler said in court, according to the release. “The benefit of arriving a few seconds earlier resulted in the violent death of someone’s son, someone’s brother, someone’s uncle, someone’s coworker and someone’s friend.”