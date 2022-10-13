A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election.
Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter.
Skiles entered an Ada County polling location on Nov. 3, 2020, completed a voter registration card, attested that he was an eligible voter and cast a vote; however, he was on felony probation and prohibited from voting or registering to vote, per Idaho law, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
Skiles registered to vote on four occasions prior to the 2020 election, but all illegal registrations were discovered and removed by Ada County election officials due to his felony status, the release said.
The Ada County Elections Office discovered the crime during a review of the election in the spring of 2021 and reported it to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
“We do a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure the integrity of voting,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said in the release. “I am grateful for the team of investigators and the partnership we have with Sheriff Clifford and Prosecutor (Jan) Bennetts to ensure the law is upheld. This is one case of a small handful we have taken action on recently, and though voting crimes are rare, we work hard to both prevent and detect them, and pursue cases in instances where the law has been broken."