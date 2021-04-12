BOISE — Byron Ely, 61, of Boise, was found guilty by a jury on Friday for soliciting the kidnapping and/or murder of a 7-year-old girl.
The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Ely was indicted in July 2019 on one count of lewd conduct with a minor child under 16, a charge that stemmed from an incident that occurred in March 2019 in which Ely reportedly had sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl.
In February 2020, less than one month before he was initially scheduled to go to trial on the lewd conduct case, Ely attempted to hire someone to kidnap and/or kill the reported victim in the lewd conduct case, the prosecutor’s office said.
The person who Ely attempted to hire reported the solicitation to the Boise Police Department and an investigation began, resulting in Ely's arrest in late February 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Ely will be sentenced July 7 before 4th Judicial District Judge Peter Barton on the solicitation conviction. He is scheduled to be sentenced for lewd conduct on May 11.
The maximum penalty for lewd conduct is up to life imprisonment, and the maximum penalty for criminal solicitation to commit a crime is Ely’s case is 12.5 years imprisonment, the news release said.