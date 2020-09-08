BOISE — A Boise man who broke into the home of a woman who had a restraining order against him and threatened her with knives will spend at least four years in prison as a result.
Sean Hurst, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison total, but will be eligible for parole after four, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. In December, Hurst broke into the home of his estranged spouse in the 8500 block of Fairview Avenue who had a protection order against him, according to police and prosecutors. He’d made a threat against her life that afternoon, and threatened her with knives when he did break in.
The woman called police and asked for help; what followed was a seven-hour SWAT standoff during which, the woman would later write in a tort claim, police bashed her windows. Officers used police dogs and evacuated nearby apartments. She was able to get out of the apartment, but Hurst remained inside. Police eventually used a K9 unit to get him out.
Prosecutors filed a host of charges against Hurst, but in July he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, first-degree stalking, two no contact order violations and using a telephone to harass the woman, according to Tuesday’s press release. Police and prosecutors say Hurst had harassed the woman in various ways since September 2019.