CALDWELL — A Middleton man pleaded not guilty to possessing nearly 100 images of child pornography during his arraignment Monday at the Canyon County Courthouse.
Matthew D. Owens, 35, is charged with 10 felony counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material by any means, according to the Idaho online courts repository. He was arrested Sept. 5 following an investigation by the Idaho attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
If convicted, Owens faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison per charge, 3rd District Court Judge Christopher Nye said at Monday's arraignment. This sentence also could run consecutively for a total of 100 years, he added. A jury trial has been scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27-28.
On Aug. 16, a Canyon County prosecutor was assigned to follow-up on a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to court records. The tip was related to a July 1 incident, which found images being saved to a phone and email address categorized as youth in “sex act” or “lascivious exhibition."
A search warrant was executed at Owens' Middleton residence Sept. 5, where a preliminary search of a cellphone found 98 child pornography images, court records state.
Owens allegedly told police he didn’t know how the images ended up on his phone.
The 35-year-old was booked in the Canyon County Jail on a $250,000 bond after his arrest, the repository states. He has since been released.