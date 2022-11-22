A Garden City man was injured after being shot by police.
Jeremy Waste, 30, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and later released.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Boise Police located Waste, who was wanted on a warranted for aggravated battery, according to a city of Boise press release. Police attempted to take Waste into custody near Red Cedar Lane and Lake Forest Drive; Waste "pulled out a weapon and attempted to injure the officer," the release said, prompting a second officer to shoot Waste.
Waste was booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, the release said.
The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per Boise Police Department policy, the release said. Neither of them were injured.
The incident is being investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Meridian Police Department.
