CALDWELL — A 34-year-old man is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Canyon County Jail following his indictment last week on two sex offenses.
Laurentino Hurtado of Wilder faces charges of rape and forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, both of which are felonies. Hurtado was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.
Court documents show the charges stem from an alleged incident on Sept. 30, 2019. Hurtado is accused of having sex with and molesting a woman, who was "unable to resist due to any intoxicating substance, narcotic and/or anesthetic substance and/or where the female was unconscious of the act at the time." No additional details were provided.
The 34-year-old was arraigned via video conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before 3rd District Judge John Meienhofer, and a public defender was assigned to represent him. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 28.