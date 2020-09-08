CALDWELL — A Nampa man is being held in the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond following his indictment last week on nine felony child sex abuse charges.
Kacey Rae Mcdonough faces six counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and three counts of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16.
Court records show the charges were alleged to have occurred in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018. It is unclear if the same victim or multiple were involved. A no-contact order has been filed, barring him from contacting any victim(s) or anyone under 18.
Requests to the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office for a copy of the indictment were not immediately returned as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mcdonough's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 before 3rd District Judge Christopher S. Nye. Mcdonough is represented by Nampa defense attorney Chad William Gulstrom.
If convicted, child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison; lewd conduct with a child under 16 carries a penalty of up to life in prison.