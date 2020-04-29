PAYETTE — A man in his late 20s is in the hospital after attempting to hang himself last week in the Payette County Jail.
The inmate, from eastern Oregon, was found unresponsive in his cell about 6 p.m. April 20, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies immediately performed CPR on the man before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Initially, the sheriff's office had reported the man died Friday at the hospital, but later said this information was incorrect and he was still alive.
"We apologize to the family and public for the incorrect information that was released earlier today," the sheriff's office said in a corrected news release Tuesday.
The incident took place the same day the man was booked into the jail on misdemeanor charges, according to the sheriff's office.