BOISE — A man is in police custody following a Monday morning standoff in central Boise.
Police believe the standoff stemmed from a domestic situation, according to Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams. Police originally responded about 8 a.m. to a home near 32nd and Gooding streets, Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
According to a subsequent news release from the Boise Police Department, the domestic incident appears to have occurred the night before.
The department’s crisis negotiators began talking to the man, identified as Craig Quilici, 29, of Boise, at about 9 a.m., but he didn’t surrender until about 12 p.m., according to Williams.
Quilici was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of domestic battery and attempted strangulation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.