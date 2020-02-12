NAMPA — A 30-year-old man was hit by a vehicle Monday evening while walking along a road near East Locust Lane and Ivy Drive, just south of Nampa.
Joe Decker, a spokesman for the Canyon County sheriff's office, said deputies arrived about 9:34 p.m. and found the injured man.
Decker said the man, a Nampa resident, was taken to a hospital in Boise for treatment of multiple injuries. His condition was last reported as stable.
The man told deputies he had been walking east on the edge of the road when he was hit by a vehicle, Decker said.
"Evidence located at the scene indicates a white Toyota pickup or SUV was involved," Decker said. "The vehicle is believed to be a 2014 to 2017 Toyota Tundra or Sequoia with damage to the passenger side headlight and front fender area."
Decker said anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 208-454-7531.