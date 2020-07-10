BOISE — A 47-year-old man who pleaded guilty in March to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement could serve up to three decades behind bars.
On Thursday, Danny Krueger of Boise was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 13 years fixed by 4th District Court Judge Lynn Norton, "who noted the serious nature of the offense" and gave him the maximum penalty, according to a news release issued Friday by the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
Krueger was arrested in July 2019 after he broke into the home of his then estranged wife and her boyfriend, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Prosecutors said Krueger waited for the couple to arrive at the residence in northwest Boise before repeatedly stabbing the boyfriend in the neck. The man survived the attack, but sustained life-threatening injuries. Passersby detained Krueger following the incident, as they waited for police to respond.
Initially, Krueger faced additional charges of burglary and a felony enhancement for infliction of great bodily injury, but these were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the prosecutor's office, which he accepted March 20.
"I’d like to recognize and thank the good Samaritan who was driving by and a neighbor who helped detain Mr. Krueger until police arrived on scene," Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts said in Friday's release. "Their actions contributed to saving the victim’s life and certainly played a role in the successful detainment of the defendant, which eventually led to a successful prosecution by our office."