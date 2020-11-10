BOISE — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison Friday for possession of child pornography.
Cameron M. Benjamin of Nampa was charged with a single count of possession of child pornography, which he pleaded guilty to in August. Federal court records reveal the offense occurred sometime between July 2018 and February 2020.
Hundreds of images and several videos depicting young, nude girls in sexual poses were found on Benjamin's devices and social media accounts, such as Twitter, records state. Investigators also discovered multiple messages in which Benjamin allegedly asked or paid for child pornography. He sent images and/or videos to other individuals when requested as well.
Benjamin was arrested in February after a search warrant was executed at his home by investigators.
In addition to his 97-month sentence, the 22-year-old must pay $6,000 in restitution to the victim's in the images he possessed and a $5,100 special assessment. He also must register as a sex offender, and remain on supervised probation for 15 years following his release.