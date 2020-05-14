BOISE — A 57-year-old man was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute near a Caldwell school, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Francisco Martinez Campos of Caldwell was indicted on the charge in April 2019 by a federal grand jury, and pleaded guilty in December as part of a plea agreement. In addition to his prison sentence, Campos received eight years supervised probation upon his release.
Federal court records reveal investigators found Campos with a pound of methamphetamine on April 2, 2019, just down the street from Syringa Middle School in Caldwell. At the time, the 57-year-old, who was arrested in early September by FBI agents, was on probation through the Idaho Department of Corrections after being convicted on drug and weapons charges.
In a news release, officials with the U.S. attorney's office said the case was investigated by the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of federal, state and local agencies. The organizations include the FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and the IDOC Bureau of Probation and Parole.