CALDWELL — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 10 days in jail Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.
Thomas Hunt of Meridian was arrested on Jan. 10 in connection to a July 2018 crash that resulted in the deaths of two of his four passengers, Zachary Newman, 18, and Makaiya Lucas, 17.
Hunt had been heading north on Robinson Road in Canyon County when he drove through a stop sign and collided with a 2014 Subaru Impreza headed east on Kuna Road. Both Newman and Lucas were ejected from the Hunt's vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the 21-year-old's car also were injured.
In addition to his 10-day jail sentence, Hunt will remain on supervised probation for four years. His driver's license also was suspended for a year, and the 21-year-old must pay $1,000 in fines, complete 600 hours of community service and finish the "Alive at 25" safety program.
“This was a tragic incident that claimed the lives of two of Mr. Hunt’s young friends and forever changed the lives of so many others,” Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in a release Tuesday. “This is something that Mr. Hunt will have to live with for the rest of his life. He has taken full responsibility, and I’m hopeful he can use this experience to educate others about the dangers of distracted driving.”