The Ada County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by police last weekend.
According to a news release from the coroner, 31-year-old Boise resident Forrest T. Moore was shot multiple times by Boise Police officers early Saturday morning in downtown Boise. He was pronounced dead at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, the coroner said.
According to a news release sent out by Boise Police on Monday night, officers K. Montague and T. Sigler are currently on paid administrative leave per department policy. Both have been with the agency for two-and-a-half years.
According to a news release from the Boise Police Department following the incident, two officers responded to a call for a property check on North 21st Street near West Pleasanton Avenue and West State Street on Saturday at about 1:20 a.m. The caller reported a person squatting for a couple of nights in an enclosed area of the property, the news release stated.
According to police, when officers approached the area, which was located down an alley, they found a man lying on the ground. When they asked him to show his hands, the man produced what officers believed was a handgun and pointed it toward them, the news release said.
On Monday night, Boise Police said that Moore possessed a semi-automatic BB gun and held it “in a two-hand firing position at close range,” the news release stated.
Officers told the man to drop the object and then shot him, police said.
Officers began life-saving measures and requested Ada County Paramedics, the release said. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the news release.
The Idaho Department of Correction listed a Forrest Tyler Moore, age 31, as a fugitive as of 4:15 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man killed by police wasn’t released until late Monday afternoon. The Boise Police Department had not responded to further questions from the Idaho Press as of 5 p.m. Monday.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, the release stated. Body camera footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation, according to police.
The Boise Police Department will also conduct an internal investigation, the news release said. Additionally, there will be a separate investigation conducted by the City of Boise Office of Police Accountability, the release said.
This is the third officer-involved shooting reported by Boise Police since June 27. Nampa Police have been involved in two shootings since the start of the month, including one that resulted in a fatality.