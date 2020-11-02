CALDWELL — A 29-year-old man was arrested on several child sex abuse charges following an investigation by the state attorney general's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Conrad Hull of Caldwell is accused of engaging in lewd conduct with a minor younger than 16 years old, as well as possessing, producing and distributing sexually exploitative material depicting a child. He was booked in the Canyon County Jail at 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The ICAC Unit was assisted by the Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, leading to the 29-year-old's arrest. The alleged crimes were said to have occurred on Oct. 1.
Hull was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Monday on charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a child by possession, sexual exploitation of a child by production and sexual exploitation of a child by distribution, all of which are felonies.
The state attorney general's office asks anyone with information about children being exploited to contact local police, the ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.