CALDWELL — A 39-year-old man who was apprehended by U.S. immigration officials in late January as he attempted to cross the U.S-Mexico border faces allegations of child sex abuse in Canyon County.
Ivan Isaias Rivera Ibarra, a Mexican national, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years old and sexual battery of a minor age 16 or 17, according to the Idaho online courts repository. The incidents were alleged to have occurred in between 2007 and 2012 and between 2013 and 2014, respectively, while Ibarra lived in Nampa.
Ibarra was extradited to Caldwell from Santa Teresa, New Mexico — where he was taken into custody by border patrol officials on Jan. 30 — and booked in the Canyon County Jail at 2 a.m. Monday, according to online jail records.
The 39-year-old was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Monday before 3rd District Judge James Schiller, the repository shows. Ibarra's next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 13, and a public defender has been assigned to his case.
Court documents show Ibarra was indicted for the two felony charges on Dec. 19. He was accused of similar crimes earlier in May 2019, but these were later dismissed about a week before the December indictment. It's not clear whether the two cases are related.
Ibarra and seven others were apprehended in late January after Santa Teresa Border Patrol agents found “indications of a possible illegal entry,” according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Officials said the group attached sponges to their feet in an attempt to hide their footprints; agents still were able to track them.
Immigration officials also said Ibarra had been removed from the U.S. once before due to an illegal entry. A specific date was not provided for this alleged incident.