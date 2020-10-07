ADA COUNTY — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial accident that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man Monday north of Boise.
Patrick Orr, a spokesman with the sheriff's office, said the incident took place about 4 p.m. near North Horse Collar Way, just off of Cartwright Road, in the Hidden Springs area.
The man who died — identified Wednesday as Patrick Lee Anderson of Meridian by the Ada County coroner — was operating a piece of construction machinery, a scrapper, which overturned and rolled down a hill.
Orr said it appears Anderson was thrown from the machinery and struck by it, resulting in his death. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:45 p.m. by the coroner's office, which ruled his death as an accident. The 25-year-old's cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.