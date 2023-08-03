Support Local Journalism


Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar will provide additional information on a shooting involving an officer Thursday on South Dale Street.

BOISE — The Boise Police Department was involved in its sixth officer shooting this year at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Police Chief Ron Winegar said at a press conference.

A man was shot and killed by two Boise police officers after charging them with an edged weapon in the parking lot on Dale Street and Island Avenue, near Ann Morrison Park and the campus of Boise State University. The man had multiple weapons on him, Winegar said.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar talks with members of the media during a press conference at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Morrison Park Apartments along S. Dale Street.
Investigators gather at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Morrison Park Apartments on Thursday.
Investigators collect evidence from the scene of shooting involving Boise Police officers on Thursday.

