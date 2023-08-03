BOISE — The Boise Police Department was involved in its sixth officer shooting this year at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Police Chief Ron Winegar said at a press conference.
A man was shot and killed by two Boise police officers after charging them with an edged weapon in the parking lot on Dale Street and Island Avenue, near Ann Morrison Park and the campus of Boise State University. The man had multiple weapons on him, Winegar said.
Officers were distanced from the subject at first contact, talking to him from the parking lot while he was on the second floor of the apartment complex.
Friday, July 28, was the fifth officer-involved shooting in Boise this year, well surpassing last year’s total of three. The six police shootings this year surpass 2021 and 2016 for an eight-year high, as reported previously by the Idaho Press. Thursday’s shooting is the fourth fatal police shooting this year in Boise.
“They were making every effort to try and deal with this situation and deescalate it,” Winegar said. “But when somebody charges you with with a knife or points a gun at you or shoots a gun at you, the time for deescalation is clearly past. Lives are at stake, and sadly lives are lost.”
The man said he was going back into his apartment, but instead came down the stairs to the ground floor and into the parking lot, charging police. Officers shot the man as he reached a close proximity to them. He died at the scene.
In April, a deputy with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office was stabbed multiple times by 40-year-old Jared Decker on Interstate 84. Decker died after being shot by the other deputies who were on the scene.
The deputy who was stabbed had multiple surgeries for his wounds.
“People are willing to use weapons and use force against our officers in the daily commission of their duties,” Winegar said. “And there are many things contributing to that. I don’t know what they all are, but there have to be some things that we can do to address those problems before someone gets to the point where they will use deadly force or use weapons against officers.”
Right now, police believe the man who was shot and killed on Thursday was the one who called dispatch requesting officers to respond to some kind of criminal or wellness check, Winegar said.
“Normally it’s pretty quiet around here,” Sean McConville, a resident at Morrison Park apartments, said.
McConville heard five shots go off near his apartment around 11 a.m.
“We have so much construction going on; every day has been hammers on my walls and replacing the windows ... at first I thought it was a nail gun,” McConville said.
Not too long after he heard the shots, McConville noticed a police presence in the parking lot by his apartment. Shortly after, he and his dog watched Winegar detail the incident events during a press conference.
According to Winegar, solutions to incidents like this lie in mental health professionals, families, neighbors, churches, corrections, probation and parole officers.
“This is far too frequently happening in our community and it’s a problem issue that is much bigger than a police problem,” Winegar said. “There have got to be some solutions that we can come across as a community together to prevent this from happening ... it cannot continue to happen.”
Officers involved in the shooting were wearing cameras during the incident.
“We have some of the most well-trained officers. We have folks who respond daily to these types of incidents,” Winegar said. “I can’t tell you how many of these types of calls have been handled in just the last week or two where you’re not gathered here because they went exactly according to plan.”
The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Meridian Police Department, has started an investigation. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, physical evidence was still being gathered and witnesses were being interviewed. That evidence will be collected and the Critical Incident Task Force will review the reports. The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to do an autopsy of the deceased as part of the investigation, Winegar said.
The victim’s name is anticipated to be released after the autopsy in a few days and the names of the officers involved will be released in a week or so, Winegar said.
“We have not had an opportunity to review much in the way of evidence or gather information and determine the accuracy of that information,” Winegar said. “Everything that I am speaking about right now certainly is preliminary and may turn out to be not 100% the case.”