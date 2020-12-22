BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old man Tuesday on Interstate 84 east of Boise.
John Wheeler, of Boise, was traveling west near milepost 71 at about 8:45 a.m. when his Mazda B2300 pickup crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a semi driven by Christian Giesbrecht, 44, of Pocatello.
The Mazda stopped in the median, while the semi came to rest on the nearby off-ramp.
Police said both Giesbrecht and Wheeler were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Wheeler was severely injured and later died on the scene. It is unknown if Giesbrecht was injured, and if so, whether he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the left, eastbound lane was blocked by emergency vehicles for nearly two hours.